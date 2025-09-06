BUFFALO (WKBW) — As the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen's every move is in the spotlight, including his "fit" before each football game.

For Sunday night's Buffalo Bills home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Josh Allen will be wearing some special attire to support a great cause.

New Era Cap

After being named New Era Cap's 'Director of Billustration,' Allen drew a Bills logo that fans playfully dubbed a 'potato.' It then turned into a best-selling hat.

Oishei Children's Hospital and New Era decided to take it to the next level, inviting 9 pediatric patients to paint the hats, turning them into custom caps for him to wear during each home pre-game.

New Era Cap Five-year-old Jaxson created this custom-designed hat that Josh Allen will wear and then auction off to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

Five-year-old Jaxson Bauer's design will be showcased for week one.

"Surreal is the best way to put it," said Robert, Jaxson's dad.

Jaxson was born with a condition called Myotonic Dystrophy, which affects his muscles, making him unable to walk on his own. He's undergone 11 surgeries in his short life.

His parents said this cap design expresses his personality perfectly.

"It's kind of like a map of his existence — all over the place, chaotic, but still beautiful at the same time," said Robert.

WATCH: Josh Allen to wear special custom caps designed by Oishei patients before Buffalo Bills home games

Jordan Dudish, his mom, said this opportunity has meant so much to the family.

"Doing something to raise money for the place that gave us everything for our son and giving him the best life so far that he can have, it's amazing," she said. "We are so honored that he was chosen to create a hat for Josh Allen to wear."

New Era Cap Nine patients at Oishei Children's Hospital got to design custom caps that Josh Allen will wear and then auction off to raise money for the Patricia Allen Fund.

After QB1 is done, each of the 9 hats, including Jaxson's, will be autographed, authenticated by the Bills and given to the highest bidder on an online auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Patricia Allen fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The auction for Jaxson's cap begins at 8:20 p.m. Sunday and ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday (click this link to participate).