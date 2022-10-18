Josh Allen gives young Bills fan a birthday surprise

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WKBW) — “I was kind of in shock, I didn’t really know what to do.”

9 year-old Cole Williams stood on the sidelines in Kansas City after a big Bills win, holding a sign reading “Josh Allen it’s my birthday, can I get a picture with you?”

It wasn’t long before the Bills starting QB ran over to him after the game, and handed him the game ball.

“I didn’t know if it was actually going to happen or not.”

Williams says it was the best birthday he’s ever had. His mom said he slept next to the game ball from Josh Allen.

“Amazing,” he said of the experience.

Williams who is from Kansas says all of his friends are Kansas City Chiefs fans, but he’s always been a Josh Allen Bills fan.