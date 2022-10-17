Watch Now
Josh Allen announces $2 million donation from West Herr to Patricia Allen fund

Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 17, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen visited Oishei Children's Hospital Monday to announce a $2,000,017 donation from West Herr Auto Group to the Patricia Allen Fund.

The donation makes history as it is the largest single donation to the fund since it was launched in late 2020.

"But the gift, it's not a small one I'll tell you that," Allen said at Oishei Children's Hospital during the announcement of the donation. "

In November 2020, Oishei announced its plan to honor Patricia Allen, Josh Allen's grandmother, after her death in November.

A plaque honoring West Herr and their donation was also revealed at the announcement.

