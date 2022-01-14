Joseph Belstadt sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 1993 murder of Mandy Steingasser

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has sentenced Joseph Belstadt to 25 years to life in prison for the 1993 murder of Mandy Steingasser in Niagara County.

Belstadt was found guilty in a court in November 2021.

Mandy Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt's 1984 Pontiac in the early morning hours of September 19, 1993.

Belstadt had offered Steingasser a ride after seeing her walking along Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

Steingasser had become separated from her friends. Her body was found five weeks later in Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston.

She suffered from a fractured skull, and her bra was found tied around her neck.

