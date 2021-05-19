Jonas Brothers 'The Remember This' Tour with Kelsea Ballerini coming to Darien Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is it the Year 3000? The Jonas Brothers announced they are hitting the road for a tour with Kelsea Ballerini and making a stop at Darien Lake in September.
"The Remember This" Tour starts August 20 in Las Vegas, makes a stop at Darien Lake on September 25, and wraps up on October 27 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale May 27.
Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget 😎 Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/pICa2HkkNH— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021