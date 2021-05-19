Jonas Brothers 'The Remember This' Tour with Kelsea Ballerini coming to Darien Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is it the Year 3000? The Jonas Brothers announced they are hitting the road for a tour with Kelsea Ballerini and making a stop at Darien Lake in September.

"The Remember This" Tour starts August 20 in Las Vegas, makes a stop at Darien Lake on September 25, and wraps up on October 27 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale May 27.