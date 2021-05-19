Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jonas Brothers 'The Remember This' Tour with Kelsea Ballerini coming to Darien Lake

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas,
Posted at 9:59 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:59:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is it the Year 3000? The Jonas Brothers announced they are hitting the road for a tour with Kelsea Ballerini and making a stop at Darien Lake in September.

"The Remember This" Tour starts August 20 in Las Vegas, makes a stop at Darien Lake on September 25, and wraps up on October 27 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale May 27.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Price-of-Water-480x360.jpg

The Price of Water