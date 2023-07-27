Jonas Brothers bringing 'THE TOUR' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're "Burnin' Up" to see the Jonas Brothers in concert you'll only have to "Hold On" "A Little Bit Longer."

The Jonas Brothers announced additional dates for "THE TOUR" which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on November 27. They will perform five albums of hits each night from their entire catalog.

"THE TOUR" begins on August 12 and wraps up on June 20, 2024.

"Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly," a release says.

You can register now through July 31 at 10 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale online here. Those selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting August 3. There will be a limited number of tickets available during the general on-sale beginning August 4 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.