BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The comedy show "Jokes For our Folks" is coming to Shea's to benefit the community and victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The show will take place June 28 and will feature Cedric The Entertainer, DL Hughley, Earthquake, Don DC Curry and Aida Rodriguez.

Officials said all net proceeds will be donated to Feed Buffalo, "a Black-led organization with a passion and practice of providing healthy food access to families in need."

You can find tickets and more information here.