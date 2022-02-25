Joel Giambra announces candidacy for New York State Senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County Executive has announced he is looking to reenter New York State politics.

Joel Giambra announced on social media that he is running for the New York State Senate in the newly drawn 60th Senate District seat.

Giambra previously announced he was running for governor in 2018 against Andrew Cuomo.

Giambra served on the Buffalo Common Council and as Buffalo City Comptroller as a Democrat. He changed his party affiliation in 1999 and went on to defeat incumbent Dennis Gorski in the race for Erie County Executive, serving as county executive for two terms from 2000 to 2007.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan was has been endorsed for reelection by the Erie County Democratic Committee for the 60th Senate District.