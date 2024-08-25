Joe & Bo: How Buffalo Bills' Joe Andreessen has inspired cousin with genetic disorder to overcome hurdle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joe Andreessen has a certainly proven that he can play on the Buffalo Bills, his hometown NFL team. The Lancaster native grew up 20 minutes away from Highmark Stadium. That's where dozens of Andreessen's family members and friends came out to support the 24-year-old during his preseason audition with the Bills this summer.

WKBW Family and friends of Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen

His mom Jody, dad Paul, uncle Scot, aunt Connie, cousin Carter, his best friend Ben were all there on Saturday when Andreeseen and the Bills hosted the Carolina Panthers. They were decked out in "Buffalo Joe" shirts, and Andreessen jerseys.

Joe's biggest fan though is his 10-year-old cousin Bowen, also known as Bo. Bo, and his sister Rhemmy, have gone to support Andreessen when he played football for both Bryant University and University at Buffalo.

Andreessen Family Joe Andreessen with his cousins

Andreessen Family Joe and Andreessen and his cousin Bo

Bo also lives in Lancaster. The 10-year-old was born with a rare genetic disorder that impacts his communication, motor skills, and cognitive ability. He gets overwhelmed in loud, crowded places.

"Bo struggles with being in open area, crowds, and noises," said Bo's mom Linda Andressen.

Andreessen Family Joe Andreessen and his cousins, Rhemmy and Bo, when Joe played football at University at Buffalo



Bo has had trouble going into shopping malls, and grocery stores. He never went to an NFL game before two weeks ago when the Bills hosted the Chicago Bears. It was the first time Andreessen was playing for the Bills, and Bo couldn't miss it.

"[Bo] did amazing," said Linda Andreessen. "He knew Jo-Jo was going to be there, and he was able to walk in and set aside all fears.

The reason he went was, because his cousin "Jo-Jo" was on the field.

[Joe's] influence gives [Bo] the ability to overcome all his fears all anxieties, his struggles and it all seems to melt away for that moment to just see his cousin fulfill his dream," said Linda Andreessen.

Linda Andreessen Bo watching his cousin Joe Andreessen play against the Chicago Bears during the 2024 preseason

Then in the Bills second and final preseason game on Saturday, Bo faced his fears once again to see his cousin play.

"He's constantly scanning the field," said Ryan Kurtz, Bo's dad. "He's excited, locks in, and that’s it from then on out. It;s going to be Joe entire time."

So as long as Joe's on the field, Bo will be there to cheer on his favorite player no matter how many other fans surround him.

The Andreessen Family told 7 News that their family friend designed Buffalo Joe apparel. $7.16 from each shirt/sweatshirt is donated to a charity of Joe's choice. Joe the Elma Dream League, an adaptive baseball league that Bo plays in.