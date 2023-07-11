Job opportunities are taking flight at the Buffalo Airport as the NFTA is gearing up for its recruitment tests

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Airport is hiring but not for checking bags or directing planes. Job opportunities are taking flight as the NFTA is gearing up for its recruitment tests.

Firefighter Anthony Turner said he's been working as an airport firefighter for 15 years.

"I like helping people out. Public service - you know I did it in the Air Force for 20 years and I love it," Turning said. "It gives you an adrenaline rush."

Unforgettable is the way he described the situation airport firefighters encounter. NFTA Fire Department Chief Williams Major said they are looking for men and women who are passionate about helping the community around them.

How can you start the process?



Click on this websiteto register for the exam and for the information needed to take the first steps to becoming and airport firefighter.

"On September 9th we're going to have our upcoming test for our recruitment hiring process," Major shared. "Its the first step to become a fire fighter here."

Here's what the process looks like:



Written portion covering civil services Physical exam including push ups, sit ups and running tests Interview process

Major said it takes a few months to get everything processed and good to go.

"The person that we're looking for is someone that wants to make a difference, wants to be apart of a team, is looking to help their community in a way that's not the traditional fire fighting way," he said.

