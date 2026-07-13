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Job fair to be held on July 17 to fill 200 jobs at the new Highmark Stadium

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WKBW
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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last month, the Buffalo Bills held a ribbon cutting ceremony and officially opened the new Highmark Stadium.

Now, Highmark Stadium and Legends Global will host a hiring fair to fill 200 jobs. The job fair will be held at the Kaleida Health Sports Performance Center on July 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are looking for 200 workers for a wide range of stadium culinary, concessions and premium job opportunities, including: barbacks, club attendants, cooks, dishwashers, hosts, supervisors, runners, catering servers, stockers stand attendants, nonprofit groups and more." a release says.

All positions are open to candidates 18 and older.

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