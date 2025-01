TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A job fair will be held for former Sumitomo Rubber Plant employees in the Town of Tonawanda.

It will take place on January 10th from 10-1PM at the Lincoln Park Athletic Complex on Parker Boulevard.

So far, 65 businesses have registered for the job fair with hundreds of job openings.

The fair is free and also open to the public.