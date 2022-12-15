JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.

"In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers," said Shauntina Lilly, JOANN Manager of Public Relations, Diversity and Inclusion. "The last day of business for the Batavia store is January 15, 2023."

No other JOANN locations in New York state are closing, Lilly said. All associates who are not within 25 miles of another location will receive a severance package.

JOANN has more than 800 stores nationwide, including three other locations in Amherst, Williamsville and Blasdell.