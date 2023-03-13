Watch Now
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 25

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 11:53:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rich Entertainment Group and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group have announced Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra will bring "The Amplified Echoes Tour" with special guests Middle Kids to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 25.

Artist presale begins Tuesday. An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members with an access code starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Both VIP and General Admission tickets will be available starting at $24, plus fees.

You can find more information here.

