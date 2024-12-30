Watch Now
Jimmy Carter tribute: Niagara Falls to be lit red, white and blue Monday night

Jimmy Carter
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 10, 2007, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Jimmy Carter
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will honor former President Jimmy Carter Monday night with a special lighting tribute.

The falls will be illuminated in red, white and blue at three different times on Monday: 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

The best location to view the lighting will be Prospect Point.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 100. He was the 39th President of the United States and led the nation from 1977 to 1981.

Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023 following several hospital stays.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
