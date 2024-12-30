Jimmy Carter tribute: Niagara Falls to be lit red, white and blue Monday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will honor former President Jimmy Carter Monday night with a special lighting tribute.

The falls will be illuminated in red, white and blue at three different times on Monday: 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

The best location to view the lighting will be Prospect Point.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 100. He was the 39th President of the United States and led the nation from 1977 to 1981.

The Carter Center will provide updates about ceremonies and activities to honor the life of President Carter as they become available here and soon on the official Carter Family Tribute Site (https://t.co/Tg5UZt7kPV). Read our statement: https://t.co/CNBUBpffPz — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 29, 2024

Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023 following several hospital stays.