BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a performance of 'Escape to Margaritaville' at Shea's Performing Arts Center, attendees were greeted by a surprise, Jimmy Buffett himself!

Buffett performing his classic 'Margaritaville' on stage with the rest of the performers.

The tour is closing out its nationwide run in Buffalo.

The last performance is Sunday, you can purchase tickets here.