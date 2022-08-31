Jimmie Allen concert scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series has been canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen was set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Sunday, but the concert has now been canceled.
The Buffalo Waterfront made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday and released the following statement:
The Buffalo Waterfront has made the difficult decision to cancel the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Concert Series featuring Jimmie Allen on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
We are truly sorry for all fans who are disappointed by this decision.
Refunds in full will be automatically issued at your point of purchase. Please allow 5-7 business days for funds to be credited to your credit card or bank account.
Thank you for your understanding.