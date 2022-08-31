Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jimmie Allen concert scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series has been canceled

Jimmie Allen
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jimmie Allen performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Jimmie Allen
Posted at 1:28 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 13:28:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen was set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Sunday, but the concert has now been canceled.

The Buffalo Waterfront made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday and released the following statement:

The Buffalo Waterfront has made the difficult decision to cancel the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Concert Series featuring Jimmie Allen on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

We are truly sorry for all fans who are disappointed by this decision.

Refunds in full will be automatically issued at your point of purchase. Please allow 5-7 business days for funds to be credited to your credit card or bank account.

Thank you for your understanding.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United