Jim Kelly to help light holiday tree at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino November 30

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino announced its annual holiday tree lighting will take place November 30.

The event will include refreshments and special appearances by Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and Santa Claus. In addition, Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti will perform throughout the celebration.

“Our annual tree lighting is one of our favorite celebrations, and we look forward to gathering with families, friends and neighbors from throughout the community to share the spirit of the holiday season." - Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. outside the resort’s Fourth Street entrance above Seneca Square. The holiday tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.