Several organizations collaborating in an effort to support Ukrainian Refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jewish Family Services collaborates with Jewish Federal Federations of North America in an effort to support Ukrainian Refugees.

With an estimated 10 million people displaced by the war in Ukraine, Western New York gets prepared to play a critical role in helping many of those seeking refuge in the United States.

Western New York has been selected as one of six locations taking part in a humanitarian project spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of North America.

“So the only way Ukrainian refugees can come here right now under this program is for US citizens or permanent residents to file a sponsorship application,” says the CEO of Jewish Family Services, Dr. Molly Carr. “Once that’s approved, individuals can travel to the United States.”

The collaboration will offer much-needed mental health services for those escaping the violence.

Dr. Carr says there are 200 Ukrainian Refugees in Western New York, and they’re expecting more.

“We will be working with sponsorship teams to provide that support for the Ukrainians that arrive here and start living their lives here,” she says.

Others say they are thankful for the support they’re seeing.

“It’s profoundly passionate and moving to have local Jewish organizations working so actively to bring Ukrianinas into the Buffalo area,” says Emil Bandriwsky, president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Click here to find more information on the sponsorship program.