Jewelry store break in caught on tape

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda business owner is not letting a burglary get in the way of doing business.

Jeremy Lupke, owner and master goldsmith at Gem Design Jewelers on Delaware Avenue, said his shop was broken into Tuesday morning.

"I got a phone call at 2:36 a.m," he said, "I checked the video there's somebody in my store. The cops were on their way."

Surveillance footage captured someone shattering the door and running into the shop. Lupke said the person hopped over the jewelry counter and grabbed some watches and bridal jewelry.

"It's really sick," Lupke said.

When he got the call about his store, we got there within minutes and found his front door shattered.

"It's a huge wake up call for us. It could've been much, much worse. It could've been much worse," he added.

Lupke said he never had anything like this happen to him in his 24 years of business. Thankfully, he said, 95 percent of his merchandise was locked up, but what was taken is personal for him.

"15 years ago, I made this whole line, we designed them. So I have this whole sample line where we bring them to bridal shows," he said.

In total, Lupke said anywhere between $10,000 to $12,000 was stolen. A police reported 7 News obtained from the Town of Tonawanda shows it will be $3,000 to fix the shattered door, but in less than 12 hours from the incident, Lupke was able to get the door repaired.

"We got in all cleaned up and we opened. Pat's Glass replaced all the glass in our door, they're amazing. Every other company said we won't be here till Friday to give an estimated, but he came out here, brand new glass," Lupke said.

Kenmore-Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Cathy Piciulo sent 7 News following this incident saying:

“We’re very concerned about the rise in thefts and shoplifting that small business owners are experiencing across the country – one report is showing that one in 4 small businesses are dealing with this issue on a weekly basis. We spoke to one of our retailers who recommended for owners not to be complacent with checking your premises and surrounding property for suspicious activity – he recommended updating security cameras and lighting as well as checking roof access to your location. Theft and shoplifting not only effect the business but customers who often experience increase in pricing due to the loss.”

Following the burglary, they got a lot of support and even received a pizza from a shop nearby.

Lupke said they will remain vigilant and will lock up 100 percent of the merchandise. Despite this loss, Lupke and his team were back to work.

"Getting back to normal, quick, that's what I wanted to do," Lupke said.

