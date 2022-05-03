JetBlue reducing flights to handle busy summer travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JetBlue said it's anticipating a historically busy summer and that means some scheduling changes to accommodate.

The airline, which has been responsible for 12% of the boardings at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in the last 10 months, told 7 News on Tuesday:

As part of the refinements to our summer schedule, we are reducing some flying to help to ease pressure on our operation during this busy season so that our customers can depend on us to get to them where they need to go. These adjustments also help reduce flying that does not make as much sense in the current environment of significantly higher fuel prices.



Most of the capacity reductions we’ve identified take place through frequency changes, but we are also delaying a few reopenings and launches, and suspending several routes for a portion or all of the summer. We are also permanently exiting Boise (BOI) and Kalispell/Glacier National Park (FCA).



Even with these adjustments we’re still planning for a very busy summer including about 300 departures in New York – more than ever in our history – and we remain on track to grow flying faster than the larger carriers this summer.

Buffalo Business First reports JetBlue has canceled 153 scheduled flights between May 1 and August 31 from Buffalo to either Boston, Ft. Lauderdale, JFK and Los Angeles.