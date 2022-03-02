JetBlue pilot accused of being drunk removed from flight at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A JetBlue pilot accused of being drunk was removed from the cockpit of a flight at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, the pilot was passing through security Wednesday when a TSA officer noticed the pilot may have been impaired. NFTA police were notified, the pilot was removed from the cockpit of the plane and given a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.17.

The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old James Clifton of Orlando, Florida. Clifton was taken into custody and federal authorities were notified. He was released to JetBlue security and may face federal charges.

The flight, JetBlue 2465, was delayed four hours and 10 minutes according to data from FlightAware.