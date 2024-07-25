JetBlue expands winter service in Buffalo with new route to West Palm Beach; $49 fares available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — JetBlue is expanding its service in Buffalo with a new seasonal route to West Palm Beach.

Beginning October 26, JetBlue will launch a nonstop route from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to Palm Beach International (PBI).

“We are excited to offer our Buffalo customers another great destination in Florida,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “The new route to West Palm Beach adds to our commitment to providing Western New York with more choices and convenience, particularly during the colder months when many are looking to travel to warmer climates.”

The service will be offered three times a week during the winter season.

Susan Walsh/AP FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, a plane flies past the American flag in Washington. JetBlue Airways Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Other Seasonal Additions: JetBlue announced it is also adding a second daily flight to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning October 27 and a second daily flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) beginning December 19.

“Western New Yorkers should prepare for takeoff because new JetBlue flights to West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are taking off at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. These new connections to sunny West Palm Beach and additional flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will help our local economy take off and provide our families more destinations to warmer climates during the cold winter months,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. “I have long worked to urge JetBlue to grow its substantial New York presence, especially in Western New York, and as our region continues to see new economic growth the sky is the limit for the future.”

To Celebrate the new service from Buffalo to West Palm Beach, there are special $49 one-way fares, available at jetblue.com.