Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Shea's on April 21

Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 14, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Seinfeld is best known for his co-creation of the comedy series "Seinfeld", which ran for 9 seasons and won a number of Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards.

Lately, Seinfeld has starred in Emmy-nominated Netflix projects "Jerry Before Seinfeld, "23 Hours to Kill" and "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Tickets for Seinfeld's performance will go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

