BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has announced he's bringing the Beautifully Broken Tour to the KeyBank Center.

Roll will perform on October 6 with special guests Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on February 26. General on-sale will start March 1 at 10 a.m.

A KeyBank Center pre-sale will be held on February 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

