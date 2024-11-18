Jaylen Griffin investigation: Crime Stoppers urging people to come forward with information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking anyone with any information on the Jaylen Griffin investigation to come forward.

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Police Department announced that Griffin, who went missing in August 2020, was stabbed to death.

The 12-year-old's body was found nearly four years after he went missing. The body was located in April inside a home on Sheffield Avenue.

Watch: 'I don't feel safe': New details on Buffalo house where 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin was found dead New details on house where 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin was found dead

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for Griffin's death.