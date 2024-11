BUFFALO, N.Y — A country music star will hit the stage at the Taste of Country music festival in Downtown Buffalo in June.

Jason Aldean will kick off the festival on June 20th at Sahlen Field. He'll be joined by special guest Brantley Gilbert.

Tickets for the festival go on sale November 14th at 10a.m.

You can buy yours online or at the Buffalo Bisons Box Office at Sahlen Field.