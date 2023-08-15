Jamestown workers and county executive worried by dangers arising from city-owned parking garage on Spring St.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A parking garage on Spring Street in Jamestown has become the subject of scrutiny after residents, business owners, and the Chautauqua County executive have all noticed it’s been a hot spot for car break-ins.

All say they’ve seen destroyed property and overall vandalism at the location and they’re ready to see change.

WKBW The Spring Street parking garage is a City of Jamestown owned property and is the location that several city and county workers park their cars for the day.

“‘I just had lunch in your business and my car got broken into,’” is what restaurant owner Hector Alverio said his customers have told him in the past. “I apologize and don’t know what to tell them. It’s tough for me.”

Alverio owns the Hot Spot Café across the street from this parking ramp.

He says it’s disappointing that his customers are falling victim to crime right outside his store’s doorstep.

“They enjoy themselves, then next thing you know, there’s $200-$300 worth of damage on their car. They’re like ‘wow, I came here for lunch and my car got destroyed when I parked in that ramp.’”

WKBW A warning posted for customers at the entrance of the Parking Ramp.

Other people living in Jamestown feel that this problem isn’t new to the area.

Over the past 3 months, Rose Carpenter says she knows several people who’ve had a car broken into.

“Probably about 5 [people]. We’ve been calling for the police, and the people that had their cars broken into have been too, but the police are not doing anything.”

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has had enough of what he has called months of issues at the Spring Street Parking Garage.

Many county workers use the garage, because there’s a county office directly next door.

“Walking through the parking ramp, there’s been feces and urine on the floor. This has been on the desk of the mayor of Jamestown."

WKBW Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel feels something needs to be done about this parking garage after months of county employees expressing safety concerns.

Wendel is adamant he wants to see change sooner rather than later.

“Does it take something more? These are simple requests.”

I also went to the parking garage’s main office hoping to speak to someone about the growing concerns of customers, but no one answered the door.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist wasn’t available for an in-person interview.

His office shared this statement:

“At last night’s City Council work session, we heard from concerned residents and County employees about recent safety incidents at the Spring Street parking garage. Investments that would improve the safety of the garage, including cameras and new lighting, were also presented to City Council at the same session. This has followed many months of conversations with County department heads and employees, as well as action, in the form of increased police patrols, to enhance safety as we gathered the necessary information to make permanent changes to the City’s parking garages.





My administration has always been about fostering partnerships and collaborative action. I am deeply disappointed by the County Executive’s statement as the City has always been a partner with the County. I believe it is more productive to have a conversation around public safety issues impacting our residents rather than making public statements. I look forward to meeting with the County Executive and other County officials at the end of August to discuss these matters, and working with our City Council to secure funding for parking ramp improvements.” Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist

Wendel and the other people hope something is done soon, because it’s the only nearby long-term parking option for many Jamestown workers.

“If you’re parking all day, you do need to park in the garage, because they do patrol the meters,” said one employee in the city, Kim Knight. “You just have to be aware of your surroundings and probably walk in a pair.”

WKBW A sign at the entrance of the parking ramp protecting the owners from any responsibility behind damage sustained while on the premises.

County Executive Wendel is calling on the city to add new cameras, lights, signage, and make other improvements to the lot as soon as possible.

Mayor Sundquist shared those changes will likely take a few months to put into place.