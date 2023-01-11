Jamestown woman pleads guilty to her role in selling heroin and fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, 28-year-old Alisha Centi conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine between March 2020 and June 2021.

Additionally, investigations revealed Centi and others sold fentanyl and heroin which killed one and seriously injured another.

Centi is scheduled for sentencing June 30, 2023 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.