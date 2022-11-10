Jamestown woman pleads guilty for role in narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced Thursday that the defendant, 36-year-old Rachelle Allison, and her then-boyfriend, Ryan Bloomconspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine between 2019 and June 2022.

During the conspiracy, Allison bought and sold the illegal narcotics for profit and her own use, by using Facebook to conduct drug trafficking activities.

The couple also used a Fairview Avenue residence in Jamestown to conduct their activities, which resulted in a number of overdoses at that residence.

On April 5, 2020, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Asheville for a possible overdose death. An individual, identified as D.R., was found dead. A search of the victim's cell phone showed Facebook messages between D.R. and Bloom from the previous day that were drug-related.

Allison admitted that she and Blom distributed heroin and fentanyl to D.R. the day before his death.

On July 19, 2020, Bloom sold heroin and fentanyl to another person identified as A.R., which eventually resulted in his overdose at the Fairview Avenue home. A.R. received two doses of Narcan after emergency services, called by Allison, arrived to revive and assist the victim.

Allison's sentencing is scheduled for May 9, 2023. The charge against Allison carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000.