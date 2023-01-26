Jamestown woman facing charges after crash involving bus in North Harmony

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Jamestown woman is facing charges after a crash involving a school bus in North Harmony.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 394 in North Harmony. The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Tori Carlson allegedly drove into the intersection of Route 394 from Bly Hill Road due to unreasonable speed for the road conditions and caused a Jamestown Board of Education School bus to strike her vehicle. Carlson and a passenger on the bus were transported to UPMC for injuries. There were two students on the bus that were not injured.

"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable. This crash could have been prevented. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Carlson was charged with failure to yield right of way, speed unreasonable, suspended registration, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without insurance after a motor vehicle accident.