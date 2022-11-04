Jamestown shuts down two illegal cannabis dispensaries

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The city of Jamestown announced Friday that it shut down two illegal cannabis dispensaries after they were found to have not received licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Additionally, both businesses did not comply with a Cease-and-Desist order from the Jamestown Department of Development, after a complaint stated that the businesses were selling cannabis.

Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist later released a statement regarding the shutdown of the two dispensaries.

"I fully support legal cannabis and the potential for legal dispensaries in Jamestown. However, these businesses must comply with the law and have a license from the proper authorities. The illegal selling of a highly-regulated drug out of a storefront is completely unacceptable. Under my administration, we will enforce the law and shut down any businesses that is selling cannabis illegally." Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist

The dispensaries are located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street in Jamestown.