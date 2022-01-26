Jamestown police warning about school parking and drop off problems

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Jamestown are warning about complaints from parents about problems with school parking and drop off locations at schools throughout the city.

Investigators say people are parking on both sides of the street causing gridlock in the middle of the street.

Officials say they've received complaints at the following locations



Beechview Avenue (for students attending Washington Middle School)

Hotchkiss Street and Dearing Avenue (for students attending CCRing)

Spring Street (for students attending Samuel G Love Elementary School)

Myrtle Street (for students attending Fletcher Elementary School)

Highland Avenue (for students attending Lincoln Elementary School)

E 2nd Street (for students attending Jamestown High School)

Police are warning about continuing to issue tickets for people causing parking problems.