Jamestown police seize weapon, place suspect in custody after shots fired call

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a man is in custody and officers have seized a gun after he reportedly shot it inside his apartment, Wednesday night.

According to police, 37-year-old Anthony Camarata who is a New York State parolee allegedly discharged his gun inside his apartment, with a bullet going through the floor of his apartment, into the apartment below his.

Investigators say nobody was hurt and when officers arrived, they were able to call Camarata out of his apartment without incident, and obtained a search warrant for his apartment.

Detectives while searching for a gun, watched surveillance video and were able to recover the gun from a nearby home.

Camarata was charged with the following

