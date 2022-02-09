Watch
Jamestown police searching for suspects after alleged home invasion and shooting

Posted at 10:25 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 22:25:50-05

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are searching for suspects after a shooting and possible home invasion robbery Tuesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on North Cowden Place.

Police say a man was shot in the back during the incident. He was taken by helicopter to UPMC in Hamot, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a sedan.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or be an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.

