Jamestown police searching for suspect in shooting incident

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened on Center Street near Chandler Street around 2:15 p.m.

The video provided on the Jamestown Police Department Facebook page shows a suspect shooting while chasing after an SUV. Police say the SUV was occupied by two victims. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators say they have several leads and have recovered several pieces of evidence from this scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Tips Line at 716-483-Tips (8477).