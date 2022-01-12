Jamestown police searching for missing man; foul play suspected

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced the search for a missing man and foul play is suspected.

According to police, Kevin A. Hornburg was last seen leaving his residence at 629 Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown around 4 p.m. November 21, 2021. He has not been seen and has not accessed his finances since that date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and foul play is suspected.

Hornburg is described as a white male, 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 and anonymous tips can be left at the department's anonymous tip line at 716 483-Tips (8477). Police said all calls and tips will be kept strictly confidential.

According to police, Crime Stoppers of WNY is also offering a $2,500 reward for information.