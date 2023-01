JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Deston Guyot is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 inches, and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jamestown Police believe that Deston is not believed to be in any danger. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous TIP Line at 716-483-TIPS.