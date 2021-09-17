Jamestown police recover stolen bike, sidecar for man on cross-country trek with his dog

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cross-country trek for a man and his dog came to a pause in Jamestown Friday.

Wayne Brauchler, an Illinois native and former firefighter who now lives in Arizona, has been on a cross-country trek with his two-year-old basset hound Copper. After his retirement, he decided to take the trek with Copper, his motor home, his Jeep and his bike with sidecar.

Brauchler started the trek in Arizona in April and has stopped in Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. He recently came to New York and stopped in Jamestown for the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum and the National Comedy Center.

While in Jamestown Brauchler stopped at Tim Hortons Friday around 6:00 a.m. and his bike and side car were stolen. He called police right away but told 7 Eyewitness News in a phone interview he didn't think they would actually be found. He was most upset that he would have to continue the trip without it.

Brauchler said police wouldn't allow him to lose hope and began their search right away. The Tim Hortons employees even stepped up in an attempt to help by reviewing surveillance footage.

Around 9:30 a.m. the bike and sidecar were located by police and officers Adam Deuble and Jake Swan returned them to Brauchler. He said he was so happy and impressed with them. No word was given on if any charges were filed.

Brauchler plans on stopping in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, California and Washington but says he really has no itinerary. If you want to follow his trek you can find his Instagram account below.