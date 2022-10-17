Jamestown police recover body from wooded area near 100 block of E. 2nd Street

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced the body of a white male was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of E. 2nd Street.

Police said investigators are working to confirm the identification of the body with family members. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting.

"The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have information on this suspicious situation can call the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537. Anonymous Tips can be left on the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 716 483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips are kept confidential," a release says.