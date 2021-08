JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a man was killed after a truck fell on him Friday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday Jamestown emergency crews responded to 153 Hopkins Avenue for the report of a subject trapped under a vehicle.

Officials say a 28-year-old man was trapped under a truck that was being worked on in a garage. He died as a result of injuries from the truck falling on him. His name is not being released at this time.