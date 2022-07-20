Jamestown police make two arrests after dog was allegedly neglected

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced two arrests have been made after a dog was allegedly neglected earlier this month.

Police said on July 1 officers responded to an address on the east side of Jamestown for an animal complaint where a dog was not being properly cared for.

Officers allegedly located a dog in the backyard of the home and its lead was tangled around several trees and pieces of brush. A witness allegedly told police the dog was left out unattended and was not checked on for several hours during a rainstorm and had no shelter from the elements. According to police, because the dog's lead was tangled it also had no access to its food and water bowls.

Police transported the dog to Pick of the Litter for temporary shelter and filed arrest warrants for the owners, 43-year-old Misty Freeman and 25-year-old Matthew Freeman.

Tuesday around 8 p.m. officers served both outstanding arrest warrants and placed them into custody. They were transported to the city jail without incident and await arraignment on a charge of Agriculture and Markets Law - Failure to Provide Sustenance and Shelter.