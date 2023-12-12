Jamestown police investigating stabbing, suspect in custody

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police said officers responded to an address on the north side for a stabbing and located a male victim on the floor in an apartment with several stab wounds to the chest. He was treated on scene and then transported and flown to another hospital's trauma center.

According to police, the suspect, 27-year-old Askiaa Faison, was located shortly after, taken into custody and transported to the City Jail without further incident.

Faison was found to have a small quantity of fentanyl and charged with:



First-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a substance

Faison was arraigned in Jamestown City Court and committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.