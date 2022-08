JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating a shooting in the area of Winsor and Crossman Streets.

Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Police said an investigation revealed two people were shot there and transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477.