Jamestown Police investigating homicide after responding to 'suspicious situation'

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown Police are investigating a homicide and they say the suspect is currently detained.

Police officers responded to an address on West Fourth Street on Friday, a little before 5 a.m., for what they called a "suspicious situation."

As of noon on Friday, authorities say they are still investigating the homicide.

The police department says more information will be released when possible.

There is no risk to the public at this time, according to Jamestown Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the tip line at 716-483-8477.