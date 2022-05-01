Jamestown police investigating homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of E. 6th Street and American Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of multiple shots fired. Officers were also advised that a shooting victim arrived at UPMC Chautauqua in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the victim's name is not being released until family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (716) 483-7537 or (716) 483-8477.