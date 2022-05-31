Jamestown police investigating home invasion robbery and shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating a home invasion robbery and shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to 1211 Prendergast Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Police said officers arrived and discovered a home invasion robbery occurred and a 41-year-old man in the home was shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects.

According to police the suspects, who were described as two men dressed in all black and armed with firearms, fled after the man was shot. Police said the suspects targeted the victim's home.

The man was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then airlifted to UPMC Hamot for treatment. He was last reported as stable.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or the anonymous tips line at (716) 483-8477.