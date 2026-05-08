JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Jamestown on Sunday.

Jamestown Police say they responded to the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 8th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a man unconscious who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later. His name is not being released at this time.

WATCH: Jamestown Police investigating deadly stabbing

Jamestown Police investigating deadly stabbing

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7536 or (716) 483-TIPS (8477).