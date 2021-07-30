Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jamestown police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on Newland Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:58:06-04

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in crash on Newland Avenue early Friday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Newland Avenue and Colfax Street for the report of a crash between a car and motorcycle.

Investigation revealed a motorcycle traveling westbound and a car traveling eastbound collided, causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected from the motorcycle. Officials say the motorcyclist, identified as a man, died at the scene as a result of serious injuries.

No word was given on any injuries to the driver of the car. No charges have been announced. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716