Jamestown police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on Newland Avenue

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in crash on Newland Avenue early Friday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Newland Avenue and Colfax Street for the report of a crash between a car and motorcycle.

Investigation revealed a motorcycle traveling westbound and a car traveling eastbound collided, causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected from the motorcycle. Officials say the motorcyclist, identified as a man, died at the scene as a result of serious injuries.

No word was given on any injuries to the driver of the car. No charges have been announced. Police say the investigation is ongoing.