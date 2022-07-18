Jamestown police investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed earlier this month.

Police said it is believed two people are primarily responsible for a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8 to July 11. Around 30 vehicle tires were slashed during the overnight hours.

The impacted areas include:

McKinley Avenue

Charles Street

Norwood Avenue

Chautauqua Avenue

Delaware Avenue

Front Street

Forest Avenue

Chambers Street

Police ask residents to check security camera footage, primarily during the overnight hours from July 8 to July 9, for the two people pictured above. Those with information are asked to contact 716-969-5565 or at Morganti@jpdny.com.