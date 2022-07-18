Watch Now
Jamestown police investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed

jamestown tires.jpg
Jamestown Police Department
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 18, 2022
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed earlier this month.

Police said it is believed two people are primarily responsible for a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8 to July 11. Around 30 vehicle tires were slashed during the overnight hours.

The impacted areas include:

  • McKinley Avenue
  • Charles Street
  • Norwood Avenue
  • Chautauqua Avenue
  • Delaware Avenue
  • Front Street
  • Forest Avenue
  • Chambers Street

Police ask residents to check security camera footage, primarily during the overnight hours from July 8 to July 9, for the two people pictured above. Those with information are asked to contact 716-969-5565 or at Morganti@jpdny.com.

