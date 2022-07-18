Jamestown police investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating after about 30 vehicle tires were slashed earlier this month.
Police said it is believed two people are primarily responsible for a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8 to July 11. Around 30 vehicle tires were slashed during the overnight hours.
The impacted areas include:
- McKinley Avenue
- Charles Street
- Norwood Avenue
- Chautauqua Avenue
- Delaware Avenue
- Front Street
- Forest Avenue
- Chambers Street
Police ask residents to check security camera footage, primarily during the overnight hours from July 8 to July 9, for the two people pictured above. Those with information are asked to contact 716-969-5565 or at Morganti@jpdny.com.